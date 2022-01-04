The Canadian Army was deployed on Monday to support the logistics of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in Quebec, amid the sharp increase in infections related to the Ômicron variant.

“Due to the approval of Quebec’s request for federal aid, members of the Canadian Armed Forces will begin their mobilization today in order to support the vaccination campaign in the province”, announced on Twitter the Federal Minister of Civil Defense, Bill Blair.

“At the request of the province and in line with its priority, we are focusing on the Montreal region at the moment,” said Lt. Daniel Alejandro Pineda, an official at the Ministry of Defense, in an e-mailed response to AFP.

According to the local press, around 200 soldiers are expected to arrive at different vaccination centers, where they will be in charge of tasks such as guiding patients during vaccination, in addition to disinfecting the spaces, explained Pineda.

Quebec, which applied last month, faces a staff shortage in its health care system, exacerbated by the pandemic. “Ômicron threatens Quebec’s hospital capacity. We have to speed up vaccination”, tweeted the minister of Public Security of the province, Geneviève Guilbault.

The mobilization on the eve of the start of the booster dose in the population between 18 and 59 years old, according to a decreasing schedule that extends through January according to age.

Quebec today registered 15,293 new cases of the disease and 15 deaths. The country reported records of infected in recent days.

