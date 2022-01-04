The army said in a statement that the naval helicopter, “Atalief”, had a crew of three on board when it crashed in the sea off the coast of Haifa (north) during a training mission..

The statement indicated that immediately after the accident, rescue teams, including crews from the Israeli navy, rushed to retrieve the three crew members, who are two pilots and an “air traffic controller.”“.

He added that after the three officers were recovered, attempts were made to revive the pilots, but they died, while the air traffic controller “was injured of moderate severity.”“.

Following the accident, the commander of the Israeli Air Force, General Amikam Norkin, ordered a freeze on all air exercises and a temporary halt to the use of Ataliv helicopters. He also formed a committee headed by a senior officer to investigate the causes of this accident..

In its statement, the army did not indicate the possible causes of this incident, which is rarely witnessed by the Israeli Air Force.

According to Israel’s Kan TV channel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid were informed of the incident..