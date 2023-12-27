We must also cooperate with autocratic systems and supply military equipment if they share our interest in the stability of the international system.

RMilitary exports are generally considered immoral in Germany. Because, according to popular belief, weapons do not create peace. However, large parts of the German defense industry would no longer exist if there had not been arms exports. Because our poorly equipped Bundeswehr has ordered far too little for this. At the same time, the war of aggression by the revisionist power Russia on Ukraine shows that even today countries have to defend themselves with armed force – and that the more weapons they lack, the more defenseless they are.

The fact that Germany has now set a new record with arms exports amounting to almost twelve billion euros is not “bad news,” as SPD foreign policy expert Ralf Stegner says. But rather a good one, because the largest share of the military equipment, worth more than four billion euros, went to Ukraine. Supporting them is in our interest because a Russian victory also threatens stability and security in Europe.