After a large-scale investigation by the Japanese ministry, it appears that Daihatsu, which is part of the Toyota group, has been tampering with airbags during crash tests for almost 35 years. Proud owners of a Copen of Materia in the Netherlands and Belgium don't have to worry yet: the research focuses on models that have not been sold in Europe.

As punishment, Daihatsu is banned from making cars in certain factories until the end of January 2024. A major blow for the company that builds 920,000 cars annually in the relevant factories. “It is an extremely serious situation,” said the car brand's director, Soichiro Okudaira. Parent company Toyota says it knows nothing about accidents related to the problem.

What was Daihatsu cheating on?

The Japanese ministry's investigation is therefore focused on airbags. Daihatsu would use a certain type of airbags in crash tests and then put other airbags in cars going out. Therefore, these cars do not comply with the regulations. The brand apologizes deeply for betraying the trust of our customers and shareholders.

The question now is how many cars have been sold with the other airbags. These cars will have to go back to the factory. Given that the tests were tampered with in 1989, the number of cars may have to increase considerably. The Japanese ministry calls the outcome of the investigation 'an extremely regrettable matter that damages the confidence of car users in the industry'. There are only losers.