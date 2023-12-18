BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And FromSoftware announce that the 1.05 update of ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICONwhich will include the “Ranked Matchmaking” will be available from tomorrow, December 19th.

Among the new features that will be added to the game for free:

Battle against other players in ranked online matchmaking.

Etch your name on the leaderboards.

Upgrade your Armored Core with new parts.

Battle in new locations with new player VS player maps.

Customize your nameplate to make your mark on the battlefield.

ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON – Ranked Matchmaking Update

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu