BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And FromSoftware announce that the 1.05 update of ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICONwhich will include the “Ranked Matchmaking” will be available from tomorrow, December 19th.
Among the new features that will be added to the game for free:
- Battle against other players in ranked online matchmaking.
- Etch your name on the leaderboards.
- Upgrade your Armored Core with new parts.
- Battle in new locations with new player VS player maps.
- Customize your nameplate to make your mark on the battlefield.
ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam.
Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu
