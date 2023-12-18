Monday, December 18, 2023
The Vatican | The Catholic Church allows same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions

December 18, 2023
According to the church, couples still cannot be blessed in parallel situations, for example for consecration to marriage.

Pope Francis has approved a decision according to which the Catholic Church can bless same-sex couples. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter, among others.

However, according to the Pope, there are conditions for blessing same-sex couples. First of all, blessing is not a regular ritual or liturgical activity of the Catholic Church. In addition, same-sex couples cannot be blessed for civil ceremonies or marriage ceremonies in parallel situations.

The document approved by the Pope said the blessing would not legalize the unions of same-sex couples, but would be a sign that “God welcomes all”.

According to the document, Catholic priests should be able to decide on blessing on a case-by-case basis, but in such a way that priests should not “prevent or deny the presence of the Church in people's lives in all those situations where they can ask for God's help through a blessing.”

Other among other things, the news agency Reuters reported in October that Pope Francis appeared to soften his stance on blessing same-sex couples.

At the time, the Pope was responding to five conservative cardinals who asked him whether the Catholic Church could accept unions between same-sex couples. According to the cardinals, covenants are “objectively a sin”.

According to the Pope, marriage can only be concluded between a man and a woman.

“We cannot be judges who only deny, reject and close [ihmisiä] out,” he said anyway.

