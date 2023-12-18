The Vatican | The Catholic Church allows same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions

According to the church, couples still cannot be blessed in parallel situations, for example for consecration to marriage.

Pope Francis has approved a decision according to which the Catholic Church can bless same-sex couples. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter, among others.

However, according to the Pope, there are conditions for blessing same-sex couples. First of all, blessing is not a regular ritual or liturgical activity of the Catholic Church. In addition, same-sex couples cannot be blessed for civil ceremonies or marriage ceremonies in parallel situations.

The document approved by the Pope said the blessing would not legalize the unions of same-sex couples, but would be a sign that “God welcomes all”.

According to the document, Catholic priests should be able to decide on blessing on a case-by-case basis, but in such a way that priests should not “prevent or deny the presence of the Church in people's lives in all those situations where they can ask for God's help through a blessing.”

Other among other things, the news agency Reuters reported in October that Pope Francis appeared to soften his stance on blessing same-sex couples.

At the time, the Pope was responding to five conservative cardinals who asked him whether the Catholic Church could accept unions between same-sex couples. According to the cardinals, covenants are “objectively a sin”.

According to the Pope, marriage can only be concluded between a man and a woman.

“We cannot be judges who only deny, reject and close [ihmisiä] out,” he said anyway.