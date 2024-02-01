First modification:
Armenia joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) three months after Azerbaijan's entry into the former separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian Prime Minister Nicol Pachinian assured that “this decision is not against Russia, but rather it is a measure to guarantee its security against possible external threats.” By joining the ICC, Armenia is obliged to arrest Vladimir Putin if he ever sets foot on its territory.
