The Armenian authorities expect to avoid negative consequences for relations with the Russian Federation from joining the Rome Statute. This was announced on Saturday, April 1, by the Vice-Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Hakob Arshakyan in an interview with the agency Armenpress.

He explained that the decision was made in order to hold Azerbaijan accountable for the “aggression” against Armenia.

“We heard the concerns expressed by Russia, and I think that we will be able to ensure that the provision of the further process related to the Rome Statute does not damage the strategic relations between Armenia and Russia,” Arshakyan stressed.

According to the politician, Moscow and Yerevan could conclude an appropriate agreement.

At the same time, on March 28, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said TASS, that the Russian side warned the Armenian colleagues about the “extremely negative” consequences for relations with the Russian Federation of a possible accession to the Rome Statute.

Earlier, on March 23, it became known that the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia approved the obligations enshrined in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). It follows from this that the legal norms of the ICC will now apply to the citizens of the country. Yerevan signed the ICC treaty back in 1998, when the Rome Statute was adopted. However, the country has not yet ratified it: the Armenian parliament will be obliged to do so after the decision of the Constitutional Court.

To date, the ICC does not recognize a number of countries, including Russia, the United States, Israel, China, Iran, and India.