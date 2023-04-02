Itamaraty corrected the date of the visit that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will make to China, with a forecast now of arriving in the country on April 12th. The match is scheduled for April 15, as previously announced by Planalto.

The agenda will begin in Shanghai, where Lula should participate in the inauguration ceremony of former president Dilma Rousseff at the New Development Bank, also known as the Brics bank. Afterwards, the president will travel to Beijing for a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

On the night of this Friday, the 31st, the chancellery had announced that the agenda in China, rescheduled due to the pneumonia condition that prevented Lula from traveling to the country last Saturday, the 25th, would take place between the 10th and 14th of April.