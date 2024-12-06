The president of Congress urges compliance with article 47, on the right to decent housing, and to “fight misinformation”



12/06/2024



Updated at 5:01 p.m.





The 1978 Constitution turns 46 this Friday. It is said soon. The Congress of Deputies, as usual on this anniversary, dresses up to congratulate the Magna Carta, pillar of the most splendor democratic period in the history of…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only