Elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of the Mexico City They arrested a man, presumably from Sinaloa, in possession of a firearm and 14 useful cartridges, on Presidente Masaryk avenue, in the Polanco neighborhood, Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office.

According to the SSC report, the uniformed officers were required by a woman who pointed out a man who was outside a store selling luxury accessories and, apparently, was manipulating what at first glance looked like a gun.

The officers approached the man and requested a security check, after which they found a short firearm, two magazines with 14 useful cartridges and a small black backpack, as well as an official credential and a document that, apparently, , accredits the legal carrying.

Given this fact, the 36-year-old man, who said he was originally from Culiacan, Sinaloaand residing in Mexico City, was transferred, along with the seized weapon, to the agent of the Public Ministry in the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

The FGR will be the body in charge of determining its legal situation, verifying legal possession and corroborating the authenticity of the document.

Explosive device found in Benito Juárez City Hall

Police from Mexico City responded to the report of the discovery of an explosive device, in a garbage collection truck, on Yacatas street, corner with Repúblicas street, in the Santa Cruz Atoyac neighborhood, in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

The SSC reported that the events occurred when operators from the South Command and Control Center (C2) alerted the officers of an object with the characteristics of a grenade, which the cleaning workers found on Montealban street and its intersection with Luis Braile , in the Independence neighborhood.

The police officers requested the support of specialized personnel, so uniformed personnel from the Zorros Task Force Group arrived at the scene, who placed the artifact in a portfolio blanket for its transfer to their facilities where the corresponding analysis will be carried out.