Officer NM LPR Marochko announced the refusal of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from offensive actions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) abandoned the offensive and went on the defensive near Artemivsk and Soledar, located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was stated by an officer of the People’s Militia (NM) of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko in his Telegram-channel.

“In the areas of the settlements of Artemovsk and Soledar, the enemy went on the defensive. (…) The Ukrainian command has abandoned offensive actions,” he wrote. Marochko noted that the reason for these actions of Ukrainian fighters was the daily losses in manpower and equipment. According to him, the command of Ukraine focused on containing the positions taken earlier.

On November 19, the DPR reported that Russian troops were advancing along the entire front line. According to the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, the NM units liberated Artemovsk. He clarified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were pulling additional forces to the city. “In Artemovsk, house after house, street after street are being vacated,” Pushilin said.