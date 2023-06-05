Morelia, Michoacán.- A armed attack in the capital of Michoacán, left as balance two lifeless people on Quinceo avenue.
According to official information, the victims were traveling on a motorcycle on the aforementioned avenue, when They were surprised by strangers who attacked them with bullets. and they managed to flee.
The Specialized Crime Scene Unit went to the site to carry out the corresponding procedures and transfer the corpses to the Forensic Medical Service.
#Armed #attack #leaves #people #dead #Morelia #Michoacán
Leave a Reply