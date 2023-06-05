The Emirates Red Crescent Authority opened a number of development projects in the village of Balaukh in the Mauritanian state of Inchiri, which included a number of housing units, a school consisting of six classrooms, a mosque that accommodates 300 worshipers, a garden for the village children, and a sewing center to provide women in Balaukh with means of production to help them manage their lives and provide them with A permanent source of livelihood, in addition to paving the internal roads of the village and cleaning them of waste and waste, as part of the development authority’s initiatives on the Mauritanian scene. The opening ceremony was attended by a Red Crescent delegation headed by Hammoud Abdullah Al-Junaibi, Secretary-General in charge of the Authority, who is currently visiting Mauritania to carry out a number of humanitarian missions, and Hamad Ghanem Al-Muhairi, the country’s ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, along with a number of Mauritanian officials and a large group of residents of the region. Hamad Al Muhairi stressed that these projects, implemented by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, are part of the global humanitarian responsibility of the United Arab Emirates under its wise leadership. Leadership, as well as at the level of the two brotherly peoples. For his part, His Excellency Hammoud Al Junaibi confirmed that these vital projects are the result of benevolent efforts and generous initiatives undertaken by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority for the benefit of the brotherly Mauritanian people, pointing out that the authority has been present on the Mauritanian scene with its humanitarian and development programs for a long time, providing support and assistance to the brothers in In all cases and circumstances, it closely follows the course of the humanitarian situation and works to provide all the requirements of the segments it targets in various fields. He said: Our presence today among you and our celebration of the inauguration of these projects is a true expression of the extent of our siding with these beneficiaries, and our support for them based on our humanitarian responsibility, and to strengthen the bonds of distinguished relations between our two countries, and the strength of the ties between the two brotherly peoples. The Secretary-General affirmed that the Authority’s programs are extended and its projects are continuing until the aspirations of the target groups are fulfilled for its humanitarian and development services in Mauritania, and it will spare no effort to support it without favor or favour. The approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, whose approach we will continue to be guided by, and we will not deviate from the path he drew for us with his exploits and initiatives that extended to all humanity. Al-Junaibi saluted the spirit of constructive cooperation and good coordination that prevailed between the Emirates Red Crescent and its partners from the Mauritanian side in implementing these pioneering development projects.