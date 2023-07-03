Armani unleashes the fury of children who wanted a greeting: “He has zero humility…”

Franco Armanithe goalkeeper of River Plate, is a sensation in the different stadiums of Argentine soccer. This time, he was the center of attention for a group of children who just wanted a greeting that never came.

In an amusing video broadcast by the ESPN channel, the reporter interviews several children on the Barracas Central court who are enraged when they see that Armani does not spare them a glance.

‘I play mouth’

In the video, the children yell at him about everything, “Armani you are a dead man… he does not greet us anymore, it seems that his name is not Armani”says one of the minors.

“Say hello to the kids, stop screwing around,” says one of the parents.

He has zero humility… I’m from River but I prefer to play Boca if Armani doesn’t greet me,” shouts another little one.

The video is a sensation on social media.

In the match, River suffered an unexpected defeat against barracks, 2-1, last Saturday.

SPORTS

More sports news