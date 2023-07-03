Armani unleashes the fury of children who wanted a greeting: “He has zero humility…”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Franco Armani.
Franco Armani.
Video of small fans who got tired of calling the goalkeeper in the middle of the game.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Franco Armanithe goalkeeper of River Plate, is a sensation in the different stadiums of Argentine soccer. This time, he was the center of attention for a group of children who just wanted a greeting that never came.
In an amusing video broadcast by the ESPN channel, the reporter interviews several children on the Barracas Central court who are enraged when they see that Armani does not spare them a glance.
‘I play mouth’
In the video, the children yell at him about everything, “Armani you are a dead man… he does not greet us anymore, it seems that his name is not Armani”says one of the minors.
“Say hello to the kids, stop screwing around,” says one of the parents.
He has zero humility… I’m from River but I prefer to play Boca if Armani doesn’t greet me,” shouts another little one.
The video is a sensation on social media.
In the match, River suffered an unexpected defeat against barracks, 2-1, last Saturday.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Armani #unleashes #fury #children #wanted #greeting #humility..
Leave a Reply