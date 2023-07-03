Monday, July 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Armani unleashes the fury of children who wanted a greeting: “He has zero humility…”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Armani unleashes the fury of children who wanted a greeting: “He has zero humility…”

Close


Close

Franco Armani

Franco Armani.

Franco Armani.

Video of small fans who got tired of calling the goalkeeper in the middle of the game.

See also  Millionaires meet again with River Plate in Fort Lauderdale

Franco Armanithe goalkeeper of River Plate, is a sensation in the different stadiums of Argentine soccer. This time, he was the center of attention for a group of children who just wanted a greeting that never came.

In an amusing video broadcast by the ESPN channel, the reporter interviews several children on the Barracas Central court who are enraged when they see that Armani does not spare them a glance.

‘I play mouth’

In the video, the children yell at him about everything, “Armani you are a dead man… he does not greet us anymore, it seems that his name is not Armani”says one of the minors.

“Say hello to the kids, stop screwing around,” says one of the parents.

He has zero humility… I’m from River but I prefer to play Boca if Armani doesn’t greet me,” shouts another little one.

The video is a sensation on social media.

In the match, River suffered an unexpected defeat against barracks, 2-1, last Saturday.

See also  Miguel Ángel Borja: the unusual reason why he would not reach River Plate

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Armani #unleashes #fury #children #wanted #greeting #humility..

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Diabetes rates expected to double by 2050: The Lancet

Diabetes rates expected to double by 2050: The Lancet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result