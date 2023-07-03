At the moment there are several superhero movies on the way, and it is that Marvel has its path marked on it MCU, DC he is also doing the same with his universe, even sony have plans for the story of spider-man from his own time line. Speaking of the latter, it seems that the third film of venom it would already be on its way at first glance.

Through his social networks, the main actor of the franchise, Tom Hardy, has released a new image that reaffirms the start of filming, since the script was finished before the famous writers’ strike took place. The most curious thing is that we see him dressed in his clothes used in the segment in which he travels to the UCM for a few hours.

Here you can check it:

This has raised the alarms of the fans, since it could mean that they will be giving continuity to what was seen in said cameos that are canon in some way, since part of the symbiote remained in the MCU. In addition, it is thought that it could have a crossover with spider-man of Andrew Garfield, since they are presumably in the same space.

For now, nothing is known about the premiere of Venom 3although there may soon be a breakthrough in important fairs such as San Diego Comic-Con.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: It is a fact that Sony wants to expand the mythical villains of the spider franchise. And since Spider-Man isn’t quite back in his hands, the perfect choice for the job is Venom.