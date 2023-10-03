‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is getting closer and closer to its final stage. In this Monday, October 2 episode, Josi Martínez, Armando Machuca, Mariella Zanetti and Santi Lesmes They had the challenging task of preparing dishes originating from India. For this, there was a special guest on the jury: Rishabh Chadha, an expert in Indian gastronomy who accompanied judges Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio to decide who will advance to the last instance of the Latina program.

After tasting the exotic dishes, it was decided that Armando Machuca He made the second best dish tonight, earning him a direct pass to the final week of the program. On the other hand, his teammates will have to continue doing their best to keep their places just a few days before the long-awaited grand final, in which we will know the winner of the third season.