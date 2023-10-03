Mexico City.- There are 27 days left until the following article will appear in Debate Deportes for the celebration of the Mexican Grand Prix in the Formula Onein which Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez He will be the most acclaimed driver of all those on the grid in this 2023 season.

On the other hand, there will be runners who, derived from their statements against the Mexicanthey could suffer the whistles of the respectable, an action that the Mexican Grand Prix will try to avoid when presenting the ‘Racepect’an initiative whose main objective is to promote respect among those who make up the community of the Formula One.

“F1 It is passion, competition and rivalry, sometimes with confrontation on the court it is easy to express passion in the wrong way. That is why we launched the movement ‘Racepect’with the aim of promoting respect among those of us who make up this great community,” reads the publication on its official account. Mexico ‘Grand Prix’.

“Formula One is passion, competition and rivalry, sometimes with the confrontation on the track it is easy to lose your mind. The heat of the competition rises to the stands where it is easy to express passion in the wrong way.” is heard in the video.

Mexican Grand Prix presented initiative

Twitter Mexico Grand Prix

“In Formula One We celebrate everyone’s success and maintain a healthy rivalry between drivers or teams. This is how it is born ‘Racepect’ a word game that combines ‘race’ and ‘respect’generating a movement in which we invite everyone to leave the rivalry on the track.”

“What happens on the court stays on the court, because it is more about the show than the battle,” concludes the message issued by Juan Manuel Correa, pilot of Formula Two and ambassador of Mexican Grand Prix.

‘Checo’ Pérez was on the podium in Mexico the previous year

jam media

We must remember that last year, at the end of the race, the public got involved with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes driverAs in Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez He begged the fans to stop booing the seven-time world champion.

He Mexican Grand Prix It will be celebrated this year on the last weekend of October, from Friday the 27th to Sunday the 29th at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome of the Magdalena Mixhucain the Mexico City.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.