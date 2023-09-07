Mayra Goñi was the last participant to leave “The Great Chef: Famous”, however, things are still complicated for the other members of the reality show. Armando Machuca and mermaid ortiz They fell on sentencing night and will have to do their best to convince the jury Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchi and Javier Masias that they deserve to continue on the cooking show.

By your side, Mariella Zanetti and santi lesmes They remain firm in the goal of reaching the grand final, although nothing has been said. For this and more, “The Great Chef” continues to amaze its viewers with each of its episodes.