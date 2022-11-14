Mexico.- Governors of Morena they undertook a strategy to defend the electoral reformafter the march of thousands of people against the presidential initiative.

Even the President of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, called for a march for November 27 to defend the proposal of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, arguing that “the street belongs to the left, not to the right.”

After criticizing and minimizing the mobilization in various entities, the Governors of Sonora, Puebla and Michoacán They argued that they gave proof of respect for citizens to express themselves, guarantees, they accused, that they did not have when they were in opposition.

The Presidents focused on highlighting the presence of controversial characters or adversaries in the march.

In their defense strategy, the Presidents affirmed that just as the IFE changed to INE, now it is only sought to change to INEC, National Institute of Elections and Consultations.

“Total freedom and more democracy, that was never possible when we searched for them. The right of the marchers was recognized and total freedom of movement was guaranteedthere was white balance.

“All of them are expressions of a government with a democratic vocation, not of a country, but of a fully democratic government,” said the Governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo.

The president of Puebla also gave the same justification, and assured that there is a bad intention of political parties and figures to undermine the current political regime and damage the image of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Vicente Fox, Elba Esther Gordillo, have already left to march, those types of sinister characters, who want to return to politics and privileged spaces.

“In Puebla the same, my respect for the citizens who marched and who have an opinion like that, because it is their opinion, but to the sinister ones on the right, those archaic characters who have not been able to renew themselves, that aging right, wanting to take advantage of this situation, they want to create conditions to affect the development of the 4T,” he said.

He assured that in his entity no one wants “El Yunque” to return to govern, however, he acknowledged, care must be taken that all democratic expressions in our state are guaranteed.

“The street has always been left, not rightThat is why Miguel Barbosa calls on the poblanas of the entire entity to mobilize in a great march to show our great strength.

“A march in support and defense of the Fourth TransformationCome on, we, the people who believe in democracy, the people who are not going to let hypocrisy take over our society,” he said.

Without mentioning that the President will be one of the Powers that propose to the citizens that they could be councilors, the Governors insisted that more power be given to the People.

“That they are no longer proposed by the political parties, but that they are proposed to the citizens and voted for, I do not see why the fear,” said the Michoacan, Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla.

A few days ago, Claudia Sheinbaum He affirmed that the savings with this reform would be 24 billion pesos, then the Secretary of the Interior assured that it would be 10 billion, and now the President of Michoacán assured that 50 billion.

For example, said the Michoacán, instead of the Michoacán Congress costing one billion, now it would be 500 million.

“It’s good that yesterday there was a free demonstration, we demonstrated for a long time and against electoral fraud, against authoritarianism. There is great resistance from the partidocracy to the renewal of electoral structures.

“Democracy shown above all with a fallacy and a lie, announcing that the reform intended to make the INE disappear and it is nothing more false than that. Today we have a partisan INE,” he said.

In his conference, his officials explained what the scope of the reform is for the morenistas.

We recommend you read: