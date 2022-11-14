In this last week there is a game that has been on everyone’s lips, god of war ragnarok, which has been praised for many of its elements, where gameplay and graphics clearly stand out. And now, some users have noticed certain details when inspecting the characters, some that might not be so obvious.

One of the avatars that caused the most controversy when it was revealed months ago was Thorsince its design is quite different from what the movie universe offered us Marvel. So in networks the fans began to complain, that is until they spoke more in depth about it, so things remained under the table for a while.

But obviously the video game was going to be released on the market and the same unknown was going to arise from long ago. So, recently the voice actor, Ryan Hust, explains that as perceived, the character would have more similarities to Hulk. That means they didn’t take both the abilities of Chrims Hemsworthbut the gamma ray-altered human who gains a lot of strength by getting angry.

Here your comment to Variety:

There’s some of that, coming through the said Hulk Smash, but in a more layered way. The way I interpreted it is that you need to have access to superhuman amounts of strength, rage, and unpredictability.

Remember that god of war ragnarok Is available in PS4, PS5 and PC.

Via: Variety

Publisher’s note: Perhaps Thor has not been inspired as it is in design to the Hulk. But as the voice actor tells it, it is possible that the attitude of the superpowerful being has been impregnated in the god of thunder.