Through a presentation event, Bohemia Interactive has officially announced the development of Weapon 4or what will be the new chapter in the long series of war simulations that promises to be even more realistic, with only the logo shown at the end of a teaser trailer which covers the entire series.

The video shows theevolution of the series Arma from the first chapter up to the new Arma Reforger just announced, in early access on PC and Xbox Series X | S, with at the end a brief reference to Arma 4, which is evidently already in development by the team.

After many additions, expansions and spin-offs, this is the first real new chapter of the series after almost 9 years from the release of Arma 3, so we can expect a substantial evolution from a technological and content point of view.

There are still no details on Arma 4 nor an expected release period, but the development is officially confirmed in addition to the fact that it should still be based on theEnfusion Engine team owner. Of course, we can also expect the same approach seen in the past for the series, which is a realistic simulation of modern warfare, within extremely open environments.

Meanwhile, you can learn more about Arma Reforger by reading our new special from Francesco Serino, who had a close contact with the remake of the first game with the new graphics engine.