We haven’t had any news for a while now Ark 2 the new game from Studio Wildcard and Grove Street Games. We only know that the work should arrive by the end of the year in Early Access. Fans have therefore reacted positively to discover that the video game would appear at Gamescom at the Xbox stations .

Microsoft’s announcement about Ark 2

“Ark 2 was originally listed as playable on Xbox consoles – this mention was made For error and has been removed,” reads the editor’s note at the bottom of Microsoft’s official post.

At the moment Ark 2 isn’t much else other than a trailer with Vin Diesel riding a dinosaur. Hopefully we’ll hear more about this soon, as the game was announced four years ago and has already missed its initial release window, which was set for 2023.

According to data from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for 2022, Microsoft paid $2.3 million to get Ark 2 exclusively on Game Pass for three years.

The first Ark is a popular multiplayer sandbox game based on dinosaurs. Its remastered version, Survival Ascended, is still in early access and receives regular updates, but it is obviously not a new chapter and fans are interested in knowing if Ark 2 will be a worthy sequel.