During the six-year term, the Magical Towns of the state and the country stopped receiving resources from the federal government, reported Edibray Gómez Gallegos, Secretary of Tourism.

The official explained that when the Magical Towns program was created in 2001, the federation helped these destinations with infrastructure and tourism promotion and also provided resources to the municipalities to be invested in these localities.

Under the current federal administration, he said, the support provided by the federal Ministry of Tourism to localities with the designation of Magical Towns, which currently number 177 in the country, was eliminated.

He indicated that the State Government initiated several projects last year to improve the image of its Magical Towns through the Ministry of Tourism and even the Ministry of Communications and Public Works (SCOP).

The painting of facades in Creel and paving of the main street, as well as a tourist corridor in Casas Grandes, are part of these, he said.

He pointed out that in the five Magical Towns in Chihuahua, the five localities that have been designated as Traditional Towns and Magical Neighborhoods, the programs that are developed are state-run, in coordination in some cases with the municipalities.

“Currently, there is no contribution from the Federation in any area for tourism,” he lamented.

Gómez Gallegos acknowledged that the designation of Magical Town helps to attract tourism and the positive result of the call for new appointments being opened last year, which resulted in Hidalgo del Parral and Guachochi receiving the designation, so that, with Creel, Casas Grandes and Batopilas, there are five Magical Towns that Chihuahua has to visit.

At the end of 2023, work began in Creel, Casas Grandes and Batopilas to improve the urban image of the Magical Towns of the state and make them more attractive to visitors, which involved an investment of more than 35 million pesos.

In Creel, the main street was paved with hydraulic concrete, and new lighting was installed, as well as pipes for sanitary sewage and drinking water.

This is in addition to the start of an infrastructure improvement program in these towns, which includes the refurbishment and painting of facades.

As regards Casas Grandes, the rehabilitation of the Museum of Northern Cultures in Paquimé has begun, and in Hidalgo del Parral and Guachochi, tourist signage has been installed.

The Magical Towns program was created in 2001 as a strategy for tourism development, aimed at structuring a complementary and diversified tourist offer in the interior of the country, based fundamentally on the historical and cultural attributes of the localities.

According to the federal Ministry of Tourism, a Magical Town is a place with symbols and legends, towns with history that in many cases have been the scene of important events for the country; they are places that show the national identity in each of their corners, with a magic that emanates from their attractions. (Claudia Valenzuela / El Diario)