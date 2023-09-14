Ferrari does not want to relive a troubled weekend like that of Zandvoort where the Cavallino team was forced to use a medium load rear wing, although the Dutch GP track required a maximum downforce configuration.

The Italian GP, ​​with the third and fourth places of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, recharged the enthusiasm of the Maranello team, which presents itself at Marina Bay with the prospect of avoiding a bad impression similar to that achieved in the Netherlands, repeating the flop that had already been seen in Budapest in the Hungarian GP.

Ferrari SF-23, technical detail of the maximum load front wing for Singapore Photo by: Uncredited

The Scuderia worked on the maximum load configuration: the Pirelli tests with wet tires carried out at Fiorano by the two starting drivers made it possible to verify that the SF-23 is able to find a reasonable performance even with Monte Carlo type wings which in Zandvoort only generated resistance to progress, without ensuring the necessary vertical thrust on the rear axle.

To facilitate the task of the technicians directed by Enrico Cardile there was also the intervention of the Marina Bay promoters who decided to remove two chicanes (from turns 16 to 19) to speed up the track which should be faster than a dozen seconds, reducing the critical aspects that could put the red in difficulty.

The Ferrari SF-23 in the pitlane: note the increased vents of hot air from the bonnet Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

In addition to the maximum load heights, reinforced in several points to comply with the TD018, the Ferrari features a very open bonnet: there are six heat dissipation gills on each side, with deeper openings than usual. The low average speed combined with the high temperature and high humidity recommend giving up some efficiency in order not to risk the reliability of the 066/10 power unit.