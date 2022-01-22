Ricardo Arias, Valencia’s ambassador, made mention in the preview of the match against Atlético to the situation of Daniel Wass, who did not travel to Madrid with the rest of the expedition. In the Movistar microphones, Arias said: “He hasn’t been left out for any personal punishment.” In his opinion, taking away iron from the situation, the Dane was not summoned because “he comes out of a covid and it is for a health issue.”

“It was to be expected, he comes out of a covid and it is due to a health issue. He has trained only two days and the one who is not one hundred percent, cannot be. He has not been left out due to any personal punishment. I do not think that Atlético’s interest has nothing to do with it”, explained an Arias who, like any Valencia fan, is waiting for reinforcements to arrive.

“The avalanche of comments is inevitable in the market. The concern and the hope of Valencia and of any team, is that more players come and strengthen the group. I am the first one who is waiting for them and who wants to know things. But I am completely unaware of what is being done, although I know that there is a consensus and I am waiting for news, because the logical thing is that they intend to improve the group”.

Finally, in reference to Valencia’s streak of results, he argued: “We’ve conceded a lot of silly goals. But the team always wants to come back.”