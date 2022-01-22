The 1st Campos do Jordão Summer Festival starts today (22) and continues until February 13 with 54 musical performances divided into two axes, Popular Music and Classical Music.

According to the Secretary of Culture and Creative Economy of the State of São Paulo, the proposal is to expand the reach of the festival and explore new languages ​​and musical formats. The event will have 26 free concerts and 22 online presentations, shown on the event’s YouTube and also on the #CulturaEmCasa platform.

The festival will also feature the inauguration of the Parque Capivari auditorium, with capacity for 700 people and 110 musicians, a 250m² stage, as well as a 50m² backstage and a 35m² dressing room. The new space will host the opening and closing of the event.

The Popular Music axis will feature the following artists: Paula Lima (who opens the event alongside the SP Big Band, on the 22nd), João Bosco, Subject to Guincho, Mestrinho, Guinga, João Camarero, Cristóvão Bastos, Thiago Amud, Dori Caymmi and André Mehmari.

On the Contemporary Music axis of the Festival, the attractions are the Indian singer Varijashree Venugopal; the North American Derek Bermel with the Trio Arquè; the Percorso Ensemble, Desvio, Martelo and São Paulo Chamber Soloists sets; guitarist Fabio Zanon and Arrigo Barnabé, as well as singer, songwriter and instrumentalist from Rio de Janeiro, Clarice Assad. The complete schedule can be accessed at http://www.festivalcamposdojordao.org.br/

