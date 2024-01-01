Arianna Rovegnosinger known as 'Vambina', shared some photographs of her birthday celebration on her social networks. New Year. The model's sister Alessia Rovegno received 2024 in the company of a group of friends, but what caught the most attention was that within her close circle was the famous Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra. More snapshots of this moment of fun can be seen on their social networks.

Did Arianna Rovegno and Sebastián Yatra spend New Year's together?

The singer and daughter of Bárbara Cayo is currently abroad and, together with a group of friends, decided to welcome 2024. In some of the snapshots that Arianna published on his Instagram account, you can also see the artist and performer of 'Vagabundo' posing for the camera lens.

“A few more hours to say goodbye (to) 2023. (I have) lived a lot, laughed and (I am) learning. I'm excited to say 'Hello, 2024'” he wrote before midnight on last Sunday, December 31. Likewise, it is seen that everyone shared a special dinner and showed happiness.

How did Sebastián Yatra say goodbye to 2023?

For the singer Sebastián Yatra, this 2023 was a special year, as he said in his message before New Year. The artist published a carousel of photographs in which he appears with his friends. Among his group of friends is Arianna Rovegno daughter of the Peruvian actress Bárbara Cayo.

“Today I close one of the most beautiful years of my life, where I gave myself the space to live experiences other than music (…). Before my life was being a singer, now there are many more things than that, and I think it's nice (…). I am recharged, ready to share many new songs with you again and spin, spin, spin (wherever you want me to go), an album is coming in 2024, but more important than that… Happy New Year to all“said the artist in his farewell to 2023.