Killer women is back with a new season to tell the true story of eight women who, by chance of fate, find themselves involved in a dark world full of violence.

“I feel like this is a legacy series but I also think it's a new opportunity for people to get to know it,” says the actress. Ariana Saavedra in an interview with Debate.

Stories with a message

Ariana Saavedra is the protagonist of the new chapter that will be released this Friday, in which she gives life to Virginiaa young woman of limited means who works at a gas station until a friend convinces her to try her luck as a prostitute in prison.

“I think a good way to look at this is that suddenly we are on social media so much and we see that so-and-so goes to Europe and has such a bag and we want to have those things and we want to be part of that, when we don't know how much we have. “What to do or what limits we must cross to achieve it.”

The actress admits that she faced challenges when playing Virginia, but it was through empathy that she was able to connect with the character and understand that her problematic past goes hand in hand with the erratic decisions she makes in her present.

“At first, when I received the chapter I said 'how do I not judge you, Virginia?' and then I realized that I live in privilege. I started to wonder, what happened to her mother? What happened to her father? Do I not study or do I study? Until what year did she study? So, I started to create this profile of the character as if it were a puzzle and that's how I was able to create Virginia,” says Saavedra.

“I think that all the people who see it will be able to learn something from this chapter and if from respect, the human thing because in the end we are not perfect and sometimes we make decisions that can have consequences,” adds the actress.

Known for participation in famous television productions such as Control Z, Dark Desire, The Devil's Woman and I Think of You, Ariana has become one of the young promises of acting in Mexico, so she is clear that she wants to continue diversifying her career.

“I think Mujeres Asesinas can bring me opportunities because people will be able to see what I am capable of doing. I think this character will just make people say 'hey Ariana looks a little bigger now'. I feel that each project is a casting for the next one,” concludes the Mexican actress.