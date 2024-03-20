The “#Ramadan_in_Dubai” campaign continues to delight the residents and visitors of Dubai with a distinguished set of events held in a number of well-known Dubai destinations, in partnership with government and private agencies in the emirate, throughout the days of the holy month. The “Dubai Ramadan Markets” are among the most prominent events and places where Dubai residents can Its visitors can enjoy its atmosphere and explore a range of vibrant experiences in various parts of the city throughout the month of Ramadan.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation explained that the audience, including families and friends, will have a wonderful opportunity through the Ramadan markets to explore important features of the authentic Emirati culture and its societal heritage, as well as the opportunity to shop and buy souvenirs of handcrafted and traditional items presented by Emirati designers, while the Ramadan markets in Dubai are distinguished by their interactive atmosphere. Hospitality, which fills the evenings with joy that spreads around Dubai in celebration of the holy month.

Night activities held during the month of Ramadan include the “Ramadan Neighborhood” event in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, which provides guests on Ramadan nights with wonderful views of the “Museum of the Future”, where visitors can also enjoy entertainment activities that suit different ages and segments of society, and learn about the features of… Authentic Emirati celebration of this honorable occasion, as the neighborhood includes a selection of designer stores, food and beverages, daily events and activities, in addition to an area designated for children’s games, where families can enjoy their time with activities that suit the atmosphere of the Holy Month.

The famous “Ramadan Market,” organized by Dubai Municipality, welcomes shoppers looking for essential household supplies and special foods for the holy month of Ramadan. Old Municipality Street in the Deira area hosts this unique shopping experience, where visitors can obtain a wide variety of products at competitive prices. Municipality Street also hosts The old market is a small market that gives its visitors the opportunity to buy traditional basic products for the holy month. The market also offers visitors of all ages the opportunity to watch live entertainment shows, and children can participate in a variety of activities.

City Walk, a modern outdoor lifestyle destination, hosts many shops and restaurants, and the Ramadan Night Market, which began on March 10. The market is located near Green Planet, where visitors can shop and buy a variety of unique gifts that suit the month of Ramadan.

The “Ramadaniyat” event at “The Hub” in Al Khawaneej Majlis offers families and friends the opportunity to discover a variety of food offerings, and the “Festival Bay” night market in Dubai “Festival City Mall” offers visitors of all ages the opportunity to participate in a range of workshops and activities. Useful cultural, in addition to exploring different gift products. Guests can enjoy breakfast after watching the Ramadan cannon, and the market includes many wonderful activities and events that extend until suhoor time.

The “Ramadan Neighborhood” event returns to Expo City Dubai once again during the holy month. The event was designed to mimic traditional Emirati neighbourhoods, featuring more than 20 food outlets and carts, in addition to handicrafts, traditional clothing and famous local cuisine. “Dokan Yidu” invites children to buy sweets using special coins they obtain from “Flos Bank”. Visitors can also enjoy the distinctive atmosphere and spend a wonderful evening, with a range of options available for entertainment and breakfast and suhoor meals through various food outlets.

A favorite for families, the “Ripe Market” is held in the Dubai Police Academy Park on Saturday and Sunday every week, where visitors can shop for Ramadan gifts from the handicraft stalls spread throughout the market. The market also displays products from local farms selling fresh organic produce, and guests of all ages can participate in craft workshops and wellness sessions in a great outdoor setting.

Alserkal Avenue welcomes Dubai residents and visitors during the period between March 23 and 31 in a special Ramadan event entitled “Stay a little longer.” The events provide a glimpse into the history of the UAE. Visitors can wander through the market, which includes a variety of outlets, participate in special dialogue sessions, enjoy live music performances, an outdoor photography exhibition, art tours and workshops.

It is noteworthy that the “#Ramadan_in_Dubai” campaign was launched this year under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and with great participation from the government and private sectors, with the aim of creating a unified umbrella to coordinate all festive manifestations in Dubai and ensure their participation. In a manner characterized by the highest levels of coordination between the various entities participating in the celebrations, and under the supervision of “Brand Dubai”, for the first time a unified coordination framework has been created between government and private agencies regarding the celebration of the month of Ramadan.