Vacations are ideal for cherishing moments forever and what better way to do it than with a camera that can capture every second of your adventures without fear of getting wet when going to the beach or pools? With this camera that has a discount at Sanborns, ideal for documenting your experiences this Easter.

During your vacation, a camera becomes your best ally to save memories with your loved ones. From breathtaking landscapes to shared laughter, every moment deserves to be immortalized. With a camera like With the GoPro Hero12 Black, you can capture every detail of your trips with exceptional quality.

GoPro cameras are known for being compact, lightweight and durable, perfect for taking with you wherever you go. With its wide angle lens, you can Capture stunning photos and videos in high definition, even in challenging environments.

In the department store owned by Carlos Slim, you can find the GoPro Hero12 Black Kit Camcorder With Accessories with an incredible 17% discount. Starting at $9,299, you can now purchase it for only $7,699. Plus, if you order it online, you'll receive free shipping and You can take advantage of bank promotions for fixed monthly payments when paying by card.

This impressive kit comes with everything you need to capture and share the most incredible GoPro content. Includes the GoPro Hero12 Black camera, which has exceptional image quality, even better HyperSmooth video stabilization and improved battery life.

GoPro Hero12 Black specifications:

⦿ Model: CHDRB-121-RW

⦿ Contents: HERO12 Black Camera, The Handler (floating grip), Head Strap 2.0

⦿ Curved adhesive mount, Mounting buckle and knurled screw, 2 Enduro batteries, USB-C Cable, Carrying case.

⦿ Screen size: 2.27

⦿ USB: Yes

⦿ Optical zoom: 2

⦿ Internal memory: 1

⦿ Digital zoom: Yes

⦿ Color: Black

⦿ Resolution: 5.3K