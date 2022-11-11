Italy’s Roma striker paulo dybala and the Spanish Villarreal defender John Foyth are the main novelties in the squad list presented this Friday by the Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with Leo Messi to the head.

Although his participation was questioned due to the serious injury suffered at the beginning of October in Italy, the coach has included Dybala’s name in a list led by Paris Saint Germain striker Lionel Messi.

Argentina ready for the World Cup

In addition to the main figures of the Albiceleste, which won the Copa América in 2021 and the Finalissima 2022, Scaloni has included the defender John Foyth, who has just returned to his activity in the Yellow Submarine after the knee injury that kept him out since September. Foyth was not part of the team that was champion in Brazil.

La Albiceleste, world champion in Argentina 1978 and Mexico 1986 and runner-up in Uruguay 1930, Italy 1990 and Brazil 2014, is in Group C of the World Cup, along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

The World Cup event will take place from November 20 to December 18 and Argentina will debut on the 22nd against the Saudis. On the 26th they will play against Mexico, whose coach is the former Albiceleste and Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino, and on the 30th they will close their participation in the group stage against Robert Lewandowski’s Poland.

the summoned

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, GBR), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal, ESP).

Defenses: Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid, ESP), Cristian Romero (Tottenham, GBR), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica, POR), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla, ESP), Germán Pezzella (Betis, ESP) , Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United, ENG), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla, ESP) and Juan Foyth (Villarreal, ESP).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid, ESP), Leandro Paredes (Juventus, ITA), Guido Rodríguez (Betis, ESP), Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez (Sevilla, ESP), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton, GBR), Exequiel Palacios ( Bayer Leverkusen, GER) and Enzo Fernández (Benfica, POR).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (PSG, FRA), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan, ITA), Ángel Di María (Juventus, ITA), Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan, ITA), Nicolás González (Fiorentina, ITA), Julián Álvarez (Manchester City, GBR ) and Paulo Dybala (Rome, ITA).

