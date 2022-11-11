Dhe American President Joe Biden warned at the world climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh that global warming would endanger the existence of the country and announced that he would implement his country’s climate protection pledges. Due to the advancing climate crisis, the “life of the planet” is in danger, Biden said on Friday before the conference plenary. The United States wanted to “do its part to avert climate hell,” promised the American president.

Every country must “step up” its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Biden warned. Regarding the United States’ contribution, he said his country will meet its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets by 2030.

The United States, as the world’s largest economy and second largest greenhouse gas emitter, plays a crucial role in the fight against global warming. Biden can refer to the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed by the American Congress in mid-August and provides around 370 billion dollars for the expansion of renewable energies and other climate protection measures.

In Sharm el-Sheikh, however, the United States has come under criticism because it has been blocking the establishment of a financing mechanism to repair existing climate damage for years. The country is also under pressure to provide more climate aid to developing countries.

Biden told the participants at the UN climate conference that his country was not ignoring the signs that the climate crisis was coming to a head. “So many disasters,” said the American President, referring to the “hardest hit countries and communities that have the least resources to respond and recover.”







Before traveling to Sharm el-Sheikh, Biden had waited for the midterm congressional elections on Tuesday. In the evening he wanted to fly on to the summit meeting of the Southeast Asian state alliance Asean in Cambodia and then travel to the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.