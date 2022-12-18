Qatar.- After almost a month, this Sunday, December 18, the Qatar World Cup 2022 will have its 64th match, the last one on the calendar to end yet another edition of the World Cup tournament organized by FIFA. the guests are Argentina Y France who had a great championship and who now want to be victorious with one more star on their shield.

This will be the first time that both teams meet in a C final.World Cupbut it is not the first time they have reached a final, the albiceleste will add with this one in their sixth definition where they have been able to celebrate two titles, one in Argentina 1978 and one

more in Mexico 1986. While France reaches its fourth final where it has also only won 2, one in France 1998 and another in Russia 2018.

The history of this match in the World Cup already has its statistics, there have been a total of 3 matches in which the Argentine National Team has won 2 but the most recent occurred in the world past where France took revenge and eliminated the South Americans to later be crowned as champion. In history they have met 12 times with 6 victories for Argentina, 3 for France and 3 draws.

The Grand Final of Qatar 2022 puts two current world soccer stars, for Argentina Lionel Messi who will play his second final where he is looking for his first title and for France he appears kylian mbappe who will also play his second final but in his case he already managed to be

world champion, which puts a lot more pressure on him to get a double.

Where to watch the Argentina vs France game live in Mexico

Aztec TV

Aztec 7

TUDN

channel 5

The stars

televised sports

blimtv

sky sports

Live Streaming on VIX

The actions of this match will take place from the Lusail Stadium, the venue with the largest capacity in Qatar 2022 and will start sharp at 9:00 am (Central Mexico) so you will have to get up early to see the last game of the tournament and last under this format of 32 selections to make way for 48 by 2026.