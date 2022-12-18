The management of the Dar Al Marefa School in Dubai announced the launch of the Dar Al Marefa Holy Quran and Hadith competition in its third edition for the year 2022-2023 AD, at the level of private and public schools.

The competition targets school students from kindergarten to twelfth grade in the fields of the Noble Qur’an and Hadith, in addition to the Biography of the Prophet branch for the primary stage. To make this competition a meaningful educational initiative that promotes the values ​​of Arab culture and the principles of Islamic education.

Each school has the right to nominate two participants for each level (male or female students) within the mechanisms adopted by Dar Al Marefa School, provided that the participating school indicates in the registration form the classification of the original participant and the reserve participant.

All participating students, winners, and the supervising departments are granted participation certificates. The launch of the competition has been announced, and registration has begun through Registration link Participants can view the competition content through a link Contest brochure .

The closing date for nomination forms is set at the end of working hours on Friday, April 28, 2023 AD, provided that the arbitration date is set during the first week of May 2023 AD.

The starting day of the arbitration will be announced specifically at least a week before its date, and the supervisors of the participating students will be contacted by phone and e-mail as soon as the registration deadline expires.

The arbitration committees will be external through Maktoum centers for the memorization of the Holy Qur’an, and the Dar Al Marefa School administration welcomes all participants to attend the arbitration competition at the date that will be announced later at its headquarters in the Emirate of Dubai – Al Khawaneej, next to the Quranic Park. It also welcomes all suggestions and inquiries through the contact numbers with the competition coordinators. contained in the pages of its brochure.