Shakira goes on with her life. Well, Gerard Piqué too. The media in Spain handle the information that the singer has difficulties traveling to Miami, United States.

After the agreement reached by the couple, the woman from Barranquilla began to make her way, preparing the move with sasha and milantheir children, but it has not been easy.

Meanwhile, Piqué continues with the relationship with Clara Chía Marti, although it is also noted that this love is not going through its best moment.

And the mess?

Shakira has a big problem, she can’t move. The reason? The Mamarazzis podcast assures that the Colombian “is very interested in having the regulatory agreement of her children validated in the USA by a judge, since otherwise, the move would be made irregularly and illegally”, reported musicmundial.com.

And he added: “According to the outlet, this process could last” between two and four months “and, therefore, Shakira’s transfer to the United States would not take place in the first days of January 2023.”

It is also said that her father’s health has her in suspense and it will be another of the inconveniences.

“In addition, unfortunately there is another inconvenience for the interpreter of ‘Waka Waka’, and it is the delicate health of her father, William Mebarak. The Colombian’s father was discharged a few weeks ago after suffering complications that “are of a reserved nature.” However, his health has not been the best in recent days, so the star has had to face all these problems at once, ”she tells herself.

