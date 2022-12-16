Argentina and France will play the World Cup final and it promises to be a highly contested match. The bookmakers indicate that there is great parity and then we will review the players of both teams and their characteristics.
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez and Hugo Lloris – Two fundamental players. The goalkeeper is the great appearance in recent times and the Frenchman has more experience. They will be decisive.
Right back: Nahuel Molina and Jules Koundé – Position with players with different characteristics. The Argentine stands out more for his offensive work and the Frenchman is a central defender running to the side.
Central defender: Nicolás Otamendi and Raphael Varane – Two great references and with many years in the National Team. Players with experience and who are key.
Central defender: Cristian Romero and Ibrahima Konaté – Players with a great present and a great future. Two young central defenders but who do not feel the weight of the World Cup.
Left back: Marcos Acuña and Theo Hernández – Two players with a great offensive projection. The Frenchman has more goal.
Midfielders: Enzo Fernández and Tchouameni – The new jewels that are making their first World Cup and are figures. They provide play and balance.
Midfielder: Rodrigo De Paul and Fofana – Two players with different characteristics They provide different variants to the team’s game.
Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister and Antoine Griezmann – The brains of both teams. The Frenchman is even more offensive, while the Argentinean must also play a more balanced role.
Winger: Ángel Di María and Ousmane Dembélé – Although it is not clear if the Argentine will play from the start, they are two similar players who stand out for their imbalance and their speed.
Forwards: Julián Álvarez and Olivier Giroud – Very different forwards, but they have been making great competition. The Argentine stands out more for his mobility and how he fights all the plays, while the Frenchman for his sense of smell.
Team Stars: Lionel Messi and Kylian mbappe – The owners of the illusion of both teams. The Argentine is more cerebral and is responsible for the entire game, while the Frenchman has a lot of imbalance in speed and creates a lot of danger in individual duels near the rival goal.
