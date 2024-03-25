Seven Latin American countries – Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay – issued a joint statement this Monday (25) expressing “deep concern” about the obstacles imposed by Chavismo to the registration of the new presidential candidate of the Venezuelan opposition, Corina Yoris.

The Venezuelan regime has prevented Yoris from registering with the Chavismo-controlled National Electoral Council (CNE), even with the deadline for registering a candidacy quickly approaching.

The governments that signed the statement emphasized that the current situation “raises serious questions about the integrity and transparency of the Venezuelan electoral process.”

They pointed out that the restrictions not only violate Corina Yoris's rights as a citizen, but also the “rights of political parties to present a unified candidacy” and, by extension, “the rights of Venezuelans to freely nominate and elect their next government.”

“We urge that the situation be reconsidered so that, at the end of the registration period, citizens who meet the requirements enshrined in the Venezuelan Constitution can be duly registered, so that the brotherly Venezuelan people can freely choose their next government”, says a excerpt from communicated.

The team of the United Democratic Platform (PUD) candidate, Yoris, who replaced and received the support of opponent María Corina Machado, revealed that she faced a series of challenges in registering her candidacy.

Machado, who was previously disqualified by the Chavista regime, passed the baton to Yoris in the hope of overcoming the barriers imposed by the regime, a way of also allowing the voice of the opposition to be heard in this year's presidential elections, scheduled for July 28 .

With the registration deadline ending this Monday, the seven countries requested that the Maduro regime, which has already made official and registered the dictator's name as a “candidate”, reconsider its position and allow a fair and democratic electoral process.