Peskov: by transferring income from Russian assets to Kyiv, the EU is cutting off the branch on which it sits

Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov in an interview with aif.ru called The European Union (EU) must stop “cutting the branch it sits on.”

Thus, he commented on the bloc’s decision to transfer income from Russia’s frozen assets to Kyiv. He warned that Moscow would not leave this unanswered.

“The Europeans understand that we will challenge this decision. Perhaps this will not be a matter of one year, but of decades, but we will not leave it like that,” Peskov emphasized.

He added that the Europeans, by transferring profits from Russian assets to Ukraine, themselves undermine the foundations of the economy and destroy investment attractiveness.

The Kremlin representative explained that the private property of other states cannot be touched; if this rule is violated, investors will react instantly, and Europe will deal a blow to its reputation, which has been earned over many decades.

“Simply put, they will cut off the branch they are sitting on,” Peskov concluded.

Earlier, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the EU is not afraid of Russia’s retaliatory steps after the use of frozen Russian assets.

The head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen revealed the scenario for the transfer of income from Russian assets to Ukraine. According to her, the EU will be able to transfer one billion euros of income from Russian assets for the purchase of weapons by Kiev by July 1.