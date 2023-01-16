A Spanish tourist had approached this Sunday afternoon to the edge of a cliff in the seaside resort of Mar del Plata with the intention of taking a photo, but a block of stones collapsed and the man fell 10 meters into the sea.

After spending a few hours hospitalized in serious condition at the Interzonal Hospital, due to polytrauma suffered from the fall, the man died this Sunday night.

The tragic episode occurred at kilometer 549 of Route 11, in an area close to Playa Escondida, and until early this morning the victim had not been fully identified.

This Sunday, the man, a Spanish tourist, only managed to say that His name was Juan and he was 39 years old after being rescued and before losing consciousness, indicated the local newspaper The capital. But around noon the investigators found the name of the victim: Juan Florez Estrada, a native of Madrid.

Estrada had arrived in Mar del Plata on Saturday, one day before the fatal tragedy. As reconstructed by the local newspaper, the victim was scheduled to stay in the seaside resort until Friday the 20th, to return to Asunción, the capital of Paraguay. “Preparing for the second part of the best trip of my life!”, She had shared on her social networks shortly after “the happy one” arrived.

This Sunday afternoon, around 5:00 p.m., the victim had asked another tourist who was in the same place to take a photo of him, with the intention that the sea would come out in the background. The Spaniard stopped on the edge of the cliff and a fragment of it collapsed. The man fell from about 10 meters and was seriously injured.

A group of lifeguards rushed to help him and placed a collar on his neck to protect him once, after a major operation with the security forces and firefighters in the area, they managed to get him on a stretcher. Florez Estrada was transferred to the Interzonal Hospital by SAME personnel and this Sunday night, around 10 p.m., he died due to the seriousness of his injuries: he suffered head trauma and various fractures to his body.

The tourist who was about to take his photograph gave his testimony at the police headquarters and said that he had never seen him before. From the intervening prosecutor’s office, in charge of the judicial official Leandro Favaro, it was ordered that the investigation be labeled as an investigation of causes of death and it was requested that the autopsy operation be carried out for this afternoon.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA