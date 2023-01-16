Level-5the Japanese studio to whom we owe Ni No Kuni and the Yo-Kai Watch series, could return to publishing in Westfollowing the closure of the Western Division in 2020.

At the time it was chosen to concentrate operations in Japanbut according to the latest information from the company, more precisely from the official website, Level-5 could soon return to publishing on a global scale.

The very welcome news was learned from a job announcement published on the site, which talks about the return of development on a global scale, caused by the recent globalization of the video game industry:

“With the recent globalization of the gaming industry, we are looking for individuals to maximize the scale of our business as content owners and actively develop Level-5’s intellectual properties not only in Japan but also on a global scale.”

Our hope is that Level-5 will be as big as it was when it released Professor Layton, Inazuma Eleven and Yokai-Watch. Such a shame to see a historic name being marginalized like this.