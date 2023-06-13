Buenos Aires, Argentina (AFP) – The Argentine judge María Eugenia Capuchetti raised this Monday, June 12, to oral trial the ongoing process against three defendants for the attempted murder of Vice President Cristina Kirchner de Kirchner, who had opposed and requested more evidence.

The elevation to trial, which implies the closure of the investigation stage, had been requested on May 30 by prosecutor Carlos Rívolo. The defense of the three defendants did not file a complaint, so the judge gave it course, according to the resolution published by the local press.

The complaint demands that he investigate whether there were masterminds and financiers of the attack, but he will still participate as a prosecuting party in the trial, said lawyer José Manuel Ubeira.

“Taking the case to trial in sections is an incorrect practice and damages the discovery of the truth,” Ubeira had warned when the prosecutor requested the closure of the investigative part.

The attack took place on September 1, 2022 in front of Fernández de Kirchner’s home, when one of the detainees, Fernando Sabag Montiel, armed with a pistol, mixed with a group of supporters, approached the vice president and squeezed several times. the trigger, without firing the shots.

In those days, a court was trying the former president (2007-2015) for a corruption case, for which she was later sentenced to six years in prison and political disqualification, charges that she appealed and that she attributed to persecution against her. and led her to desist from running for the general elections in October.

Sabag Montiel, 35, and his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte, 23, are charged as co-perpetrators. While Nicolás Carrizo, 27, and who employed the couple as street vendors, is charged as a “necessary participant.”

The case was classified by the prosecutor as “homicide double qualified by treachery and by the premeditated competition of two or more people, aggravated by the use of a firearm, in the degree of attempt.”

The judge recalled in her opinion that the prosecutor considered that the investigation “did not show any link of those named with any group or person” who had provided assistance for the event. The prosecutor also ruled out that there are elements that show “the collaboration of third parties with money for the attack.”

Upon learning of Rívolo’s opinion, Kirchner had warned that “the entire investigation was characterized by avoiding knowing the truth.” The vice president assured: “It is plagued by witnesses who erased their phones, proof that it was destroyed without investigating its causes and motivations, and an obvious and desperate attempt to avoid finding the possible participation of third parties, financiers and instigators.”

