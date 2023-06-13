The former Milan coach: “A genius who changed my life. He was bigger than the Bernabeu. The club could name the new facility after him”
Those who know him notice the slight cracks in his voice. A tiny nuance, but enough to understand that the death of Silvio Berlusconi has left a scar that will not heal. Understandable. Fabio Capello has linked some of the best years of his life to the Cavaliere and to Milan, thus describing them.
