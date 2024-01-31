Although since the beginning of his Government, on December 10, the far-right Javier Milei has stressed that it will be “all or nothing” in his plan for radical reforms in Argentina, in recent weeks he has had to take steps back with numerous points of objection. the controversial “Omnibus Law”, which, on the eve of its debate in the Chamber of Deputies, has been reduced by almost half. Although the president himself assures that nothing is “negotiated” and that it has been a question of strategic transfers to facilitate the process of the initiative, the hours prior to the debate, scheduled for this Wednesday, January 31, continue to be marked by conversations between the three main parties involved. : Government, deputies and provincial governors.

“This law is all or nothing. If the government insists on everything, it will leave empty-handed and it will be its express responsibility”, he told several local media this week the deputy of the Socialist Party for the province of Santa Fé, Esteban Paulón, when referring to the star project of the president of Argentina, Javier Milei.

The so-called Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines ('Omnibus Law'), with which the Government of Javier Milei seeks to deregulate the economy and undertake structural reforms to minimize the presence of the State and which originally had more of 600 items, now it is reduced to 386 points.

The project, popularly called 'Omnibus Law' because of its broad scope, proposes to revolutionize the Argentine economic system with the change of hundreds of laws and regulations and is complemented by a decree of 366 articles with more deregulations, some of whose effects have already been partially suspended by Justice and what Congress must consider.

To date, Milei and his Government assure that they have agreed (not negotiated) to cut some of the most controversial aspects of this package of measures that would fully impact the economic, social and political area of ​​the country and would grant legislative powers to the Executive. in the context of a multiple emergency.

The last of these adjustments was introduced by the Government last Friday, January 26, when the controversial fiscal chapter of the 'Omnibus Law' was withdrawn. Therefore, now, in the latest version of the project and with which the negotiating teams are working, Milei's reform plans are reduced to 386 articles.

The Milei Government denies that it is negotiating

The spokesman for the Argentine Government, Manuel Adorni, assured that the withdrawal of the fiscal chapter “was not a matter of negotiation.”

“We understood that we could not continue wasting time for moments that did not make much sense other than delaying the promulgation of the law,” the spokesperson said on Monday, January 29.

“This Government reaffirms the path towards zero deficit. It is absolutely unavoidable. That is our goal and we are not going to modify it,” Adorni stressed.

The Government considers that the processing of the project, which has to be debated first in the Lower House and then in the Senate, should advance “without any type of questioning towards the rest of the law.”

However, the Government has had to listen to the demands of various sectors and has already experienced its first general strike, precisely in rejection of this law.

The mobilization of the CGT, which has 7 million members, as well as other unions and left-wing organizations, forced the Government to go back on almost half of the points of its emblematic 'Omnibus Law'.







Meanwhile, in the provinces – where the far-right force led by Milei, La Libertad Avanza, has no power -, the complaints come from the livestock, agricultural, oil and mining sectors.

Dissatisfaction has increased after, in recent days, Milei and several members of his cabinet warned that the adjustments to the provinces could worsen if the governors pressure so that the 'Omnibus Law' does not go ahead in the parliamentary field.

Precisely, the leak of some words from the president, when he threatened to “leave them without a peso”, motivated the first crisis in the libertarian's short mandate and triggered the resignation of the Minister of Infrastructure, Guillermo Ferraro, an exit explained by “personal reasons”, according to the Executive.

Some points that remain

This January 31, Argentine deputies will address the discussions of a dismembered 'Omnibus Law', which starts without its heart, the package of tax and retirement reforms, given the improbable panorama within the Legislature, where a resounding defeat was predicted.

Reduced by almost half, the 'Omnibus Law' will maintain the discussion on environmental policy, with the 'Forest Law' and the management of biosphere protection.

Smoke rises from the trees as a forest fire burns in Los Alerces National Park, in Chubut, Argentina January 28, 2024. © Reuters / Stringer

The privatization of state companies will also be an important discussion in the Argentine hemicycle. Although the oil company Yacimientos Petrolófilos Fiscales (YPF) is no longer part of the included companies.

On the other hand, the management of security in the country also remains within the libertarian's legislative megapackage, although diminished. Now, the unauthorized meeting of three or more people in public spaces would no longer be considered illegal, although the government principle of “legitimate defense” to manage popular demonstrations will come into debate.

However, the general philosophy of the set of measures, both ultraliberal and granting numerous prerogatives to the president, remains relevant.

For example, the state of “public emergency” proposed by the president, which would give him the possibility of validating laws without going through Parliament, remains part of the measures, although the duration of this state has been reduced to two years instead. of the four initially planned.

What is not maintained in the 'Omnibus Law'

Faced with strong pressure from the Argentine left and provincial representations, the new Executive decided to withdraw the controversial economic package that promoted a modification to the pension system in the South American country.

Between proposals for increases by presidential decree and responses about raising the monthly payment in line with inflation, both extremes could not agree on a middle point that would make the approval of said point feasible, so it was withdrawn to focus attention on other issues.

Citizens participate in a demonstration against the Government in Rosario, Argentina, on January 24, 2024. AFP

The modifications to the Argentine electoral system were another of the splits made to the 'Omnibus Law', completely withdrawing the proposal to eliminate the PASO primary elections and maintaining the rules on public financing of political parties and their electoral campaigns.

The Government does not have a majority in Parliament and is trying to negotiate point by point in search of support. If approved by the lower house, the text must then be submitted to the upper house, where the ruling coalition also does not have a majority.

Despite everything, the Government maintains its confidence, since surveys currently place it with 50% favorable opinions.

Another blow: labor reform is declared unconstitutional

This Tuesday, January 30, the Argentine Justice rejected the labor reforms included in the Milei deregulation “megadecree.”

The National Chamber of Labor Appeals declared the “constitutional invalidity” of the articles referring to labor issues within the decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) signed by Milei on December 20, ten days after assuming the Presidency.

The court, which was questioned by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the largest union in the country, considered the provisions of the “Work” chapter of the Milei megadecree unconstitutional.

The most controversial aspects of the proposed modifications to labor law included, according to the unions and the opposition, the extension of the trial period from three to eight months, the reduction of compensation in the event of dismissal, limitations on the right to strike and the possibility of dismissal in case of blockade or occupation of the workplace.

⚠️ Final Chamber ruling ❌ The unconstitutionality of the entire labor chapter of the DNU is declared ⚖️ Link to download the sentence: https://t.co/aUA4vSgF7p — cgtoficial (@cgtoficialok) January 30, 2024



The court determined that these articles are contrary to what is established by the national Constitution of Argentina regarding the limits of the Executive Branch to issue decrees.

With EFE and local media