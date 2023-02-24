With a single bid of BRL 1 million, FTS Group won a liquid bulk handling terminal

The FTS Group acquired a liquid bulk handling terminal in the port of Paranaguá (PR). The acquisition was made during an auction held this Friday (24.Feb.2023) at the headquarters of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), in São Paulo. The event was organized by the government of Paraná.

The logistics and port infrastructure company was the only one to present a proposal for the area of 85,000 m². The bid presented was R$ 1 million, but FTS takes over with the obligation to invest at least R$ 338.2 million in works to expand the terminal’s operational capacity.

The new lease agreement lasts for 25 years. In March 2022, FTS won another area in the port of Paranaguá, this time with an offer of BRL 30 million.

FTS has been operating in the port sector for more than 35 years, handling dry bulk and general cargo.

According to the group’s institutional director, Alex Ávila, the objective of this investment is to offer new services to customers.

“The group seeks to diversify activities, increasing the portfolio of services, always accompanying the development of the market”said Avila.

The government of Paraná still has 2 advanced studies to carry out new auctions in the port. In the last 4 years, another 3 tenders were held for the concession of terminals in Paranaguá.

O Power360 questioned the state government and the FTS about the schedule for the minimum investment of BRL 338.2 million in the terminal, but did not receive a response until the publication of this note.