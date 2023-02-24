Sanctions | The EU has agreed on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia

According to diplomatic sources, there are 120 persons or entities and three Russian banks on the list.

European the union was able to agree on a new package regarding Russia sanctions on Friday evening. This is the EU’s tenth sanctions package against Russia since Russia started its war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Swedish presidency announced the matter late Friday evening Finnish time. The sanctions target individuals and entities that support the war, spread propaganda, or supply Russia with airplanes used in the war.

The final approval of the sanctions is due to take place on Saturday, if no EU country ultimately opposes them. After this, a list of persons and entities subject to sanctions will be announced.

News agency According to AFP’s diplomatic sources, there are 120 persons or entities and three Russian banks on the list. In addition, the package would set annual export restrictions on products for 11 billion euros and would hit Iranian airplane manufacturers who deliver their airplanes to Russia.

Negotiations on the package had already started on Wednesday. According to diplomatic sources, Poland’s demands for tougher measures had slowed down the approval of the package. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier on Friday that the proposed sanctions package is too weak.

The United States and Britain also announced new sanctions against Russia on Friday. In addition, the G7 group of leading industrialized countries warned of serious consequences for countries that continue to help Russia in its war of aggression.