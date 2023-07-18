Queretaro It is a state that stands out for its history, traditions, architecture, natural attractions and, above all,its unique gastronomy; therefore, here we present you three typical dishes that you must try on your trip to this state.

The typical food of this state, rooted in ancestral traditions and fused with indigenous and mestizo influences, will delight your palate and immerse you in a unique culinary experience.

For centuries, Querétaro has preserved recipes and culinary techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation. Since pre-Hispanic times, the raising of pigs and the production of traditional cheeses have been fundamental in Queretaro’s gastronomy.

These native ingredients, combined with nopal, corn and chili, give life to dishes full of flavor and authenticity.

Three typical dishes that you must try on your visit to Querétaro

Chivito Tapas: A traditional delicacy that has conquered palates for generations. This dish consists of goat meat carefully marinated with chiles, onion, oregano, cinnamon, cumin, and vinegar.

Try the chivito tapas (Topadventur)

The most authentic thing about this recipe is how it is prepared: the meat is wrapped in corn leaves and placed in a clay pot sealed with dough. It is then slowly fired for six hours in an earthen oven.

Pacholas: Recognized as the most popular typical food in Querétaro, pacholas are ground beef steaks with a special twist. They are seasoned with ancho chile, spices, onion, garlic and a bolillo is added to the dough.

You cannot leave Querétaro without trying the pacholas (Topadventur)

These delicacies are accompanied with mashed potatoes or a fresh salad. You can find them in various regional food restaurants, located near the best hotels in Querétaro.

Nopal in Penca: The nopal is one of the star ingredients of Queretaro’s gastronomy. An emblematic preparation is the Nopal in Penca, whose origin dates back to the Otomíes indigenous people.

A staple during your visit is the cactus in penca (Querétaro.travel)

A maguey stalk that is at least six months old is taken and stuffed with nopales, garlic, onions, chili peppers and oregano. In addition, chorizo, chicken, beef and even seafood can be added to give it an even more special touch.

This dish is served with cheese, avocado, cilantro and salsa, creating a unique flavor combination.

Although these three dishes are the most famous in Querétaro, the gastronomy of the state goes further; you can also enjoy other local delicacies such as Queretaro chicken, charape, Queretaro fritters, broken corn gorditas, green scramble, simichol and huitlacoche pudding.

Each region of Querétaro has its own culinary specialties, such as the Huasteca Queretana, the gastronomy of Tequisquiapan and the typical food of San Juan del Río.

