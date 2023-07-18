Khusnullin: on the Crimean bridge restored the reverse traffic on one lane

On the Krymsky bridge, reverse traffic was restored along one lane – the extreme right direction of Taman – Kerch. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin in Telegram-channel.

“The movement of vehicles on the Crimean bridge has been restored in reverse mode along the extreme right lane of the Taman-Kerch direction,” the politician said.

According to Khusnullin, a temporary scheme for organizing traffic on the bridge was developed. Before making a decision on the possibility of opening traffic, the span was pre-tested.

The terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge took place on the morning of July 17. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that at about 3 a.m., the bridge was attacked by two surface drones of Ukraine – as a result, one of the sections of the bridge was damaged.