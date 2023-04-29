In just over three years, on 19 September 2026, I will turn one hundred, provided they let me do it, but I think so, it costs too much to demolish and perhaps the new stadium or stadiums for Milan and Inter will be built elsewhere, and I I will stand here like a bastion of Orion, burning in solitude. I am San Siro, in the registry office “Giuseppe Meazza”, and already, I’m still here, as the song by Vasco Rossi says, my friend Vasco, whom I have hosted 29 times, with his sold out concerts, the first in 1990, the year of the World Cup in Italy. How many have I seen and heard.