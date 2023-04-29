With the two Euroderbys I will host 150,000 people, my revenge against those who think I’m old and would like to put me down. I’m almost 100 years old and I’m still here, my friend Vasco would say
In just over three years, on 19 September 2026, I will turn one hundred, provided they let me do it, but I think so, it costs too much to demolish and perhaps the new stadium or stadiums for Milan and Inter will be built elsewhere, and I I will stand here like a bastion of Orion, burning in solitude. I am San Siro, in the registry office “Giuseppe Meazza”, and already, I’m still here, as the song by Vasco Rossi says, my friend Vasco, whom I have hosted 29 times, with his sold out concerts, the first in 1990, the year of the World Cup in Italy. How many have I seen and heard.
