We hope your eyes are trained, because Mansory has assaulted a Ferrari F8 Spider they call the ‘F8XX’.

We don’t know if Mansory is crazy or genius. When you look at what they put out on the market, based on often pretty nice cars, the first thing you think of. If you then see that many ball trappers actually bring their already ludicrous PC Hoofttractor to Mansory and those kits are therefore simply sold, the tuner seems to serve a perfect part of the market. And then it gets interesting. How crazy can Mansory come up with before even the most expensive taste has lost their appetite for their creations?

Mansory F8XX

The tuner pushes the boundaries nicely with the Mansory F8XX Spider “Tempesta Turchese”. That is the latest creation of the tuner based on the Ferrari F8 Spider. It actually seems to be a kind of successor to the Mansory Siracusa 4XX based on the 488 Spider, which as a kind of ‘baby FXX’ was also a funny idea. The Tempesta F8XX is not funny, but just as usual a challenge for the eyes.

Carbon

That starts because, as usual, carbon fiber parts have often been sprinkled. Not only the splitters and skirts all around, also, for example, the front lid, the areas around the headlights, the entire back and the wheels. Some kind of weird ‘aerodiscs’ were then added to the wheels. The diffuser is huge and the spoiler is again a kind of FXX spoiler, where two ‘wings’ on each side provide some aerodynamics.

flow over

Playing devil’s advocate for a moment, the Mansory Ferrari F8XX would be fine if it was painted black, for example. Then it is not beautiful either, but then it is perfect what you expect from Mansory and no more. That is where the tuner pushes the limit a bit, or actually just passes it hard. For the color scheme, white has been chosen at the front with a ‘flowover’ effect to bright blue at the back. The idea of ​​being overtaken by a white Ferrari and then staring at a blue one is fun, but the idea of ​​staring at a Mansory F8 Spider is less fun.

Interior

“But luckily you don’t notice it when you’re in it!” True, but to say that it is an oasis of peace in the cabin of the Mansory F8XX Spider is also not entirely correct. The same shade of blue as on the rear half of the exterior is leading. Everything is upholstered in leather in that color, with only a few spots where the black carbon parts still show through. The usual Mansory strokes such as leather floor mats and floor coverings in a diamond pattern could not be missed, of course.

Tickled

The Mansory F8XX Spider is faster than a standard F8, because they also take care of the engine for you. The normal F8 delivers 720 hp and 770 Nm, Mansory makes 880 hp and 960 Nm. Sprinting from 0 to 100 takes 2.6 seconds and you can accelerate to 354 km/h. Simple yet effective to still have a real advantage over an F8.

As said, we don’t know whether this is brilliant or insane. We quickly call the Mansory F8XX Spider an attack on the retina, but you just know that there is a certain group of people, actual buyers that is, who love this. There is good news for us but bad news for those buyers: this F8XX Spider is the only one to be built.

